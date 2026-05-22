Floyd Mayweather Has Spoken Openly About His Relationships With His Kids "I just want my kids to always have manners. I want them to be respectful." By Alisan Duran Published May 22 2026, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Floyd Mayweather built one of the most successful careers in boxing history, but outside the ring, the retired athlete has also spoken publicly about fatherhood and raising his children.

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Over the years, Floyd has shared moments with his family on social media, attended events with his kids, and discussed wanting to give them opportunities he never had growing up. His family life has also occasionally made headlines because of legal issues and public controversies.

Source: MEGA

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Who are Floyd Mayweather’s kids?

Floyd is the father of four adult children: Koraun Mayweather, Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, Zion Shamaree Mayweather, and Jirah Milan Mayweather.

Floyd shares Koraun, Zion, and Jirah with his late ex-girlfriend Josie Harris. He also shares Iyanna with his former girlfriend, Melissa Brim. According to People, Floyd has previously said he wants his children to remain respectful and grounded despite growing up around wealth and fame.

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“I just want my kids to always have manners. I want them to be respectful,” Floyd said during a 2013 press conference, per ES News. “I always stress to them, ‘Be positive.’” He has also spoken publicly about wanting his children to pursue their own goals and ambitions.

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Floyd Mayweather’s oldest children have pursued careers outside boxing.

Floyd’s oldest son, Koraun, launched a music career under the stage name King Koraun and later released projects including A King’s Party. Although he occasionally trained with Floyd, Koraun previously said he did not plan to pursue professional boxing.

His daughter Iyanna, who is often called Yaya, also briefly entered the music industry. She later made headlines because of a 2020 legal case involving rapper YoungBoy NBA’s former partner, Lapattra Jacobs.

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According to People, Iyanna later pled guilty and received six years' probation. Floyd later became a grandfather after Iyanna welcomed a son with YoungBoy NBA in 2021.

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Zion and Jirah Mayweather have remained relatively private.

Floyd’s younger son, Zion, has focused on business ventures and entrepreneurship in recent years, including a clothing brand called Philthy Rich Boys. Meanwhile, Jirah has largely stayed out of the spotlight compared to some of her siblings.

Floyd has occasionally shared supportive social media posts about his youngest daughter, especially after the death of her mother, Josie Harris, in 2020. In recent years, Floyd and Jirah have also been spotted traveling together and attending sporting events.

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Floyd Mayweather was recently linked to a fifth child in court documents.

According to Sports Illustrated, a Nevada court ruled in March 2026 that Floyd is the father of a young girl named Price Moorehead. The child was born in December 2021 to Paige Moorehead, who reportedly previously worked at Floyd’s Girl Collection strip club in Las Vegas.

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The outlet reported that Floyd was ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back child support alongside monthly payments exceeding $32,000. Court documents cited by TMZ reportedly stated that Floyd failed to respond to multiple court orders related to DNA testing and the legal proceedings, leading to a default judgment in Moorehead’s favor.

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Floyd Mayweather has often emphasized family despite public controversies.

Although Floyd’s personal life has frequently attracted media attention, he has repeatedly spoken about wanting the best for his children and supporting their goals.