The FDA Has Banned Red Dye 3, Leading Some to Wonder Which Foods It's In The FDA's ban has some wondering what foods they should be avoiding. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 16 2025, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: Flickr

The FDA has announced that it is banning Red No. 3, a dye that is used to color some candies and drinks, as well as some medications. Following the news that the food coloring would be banned, many wanted to better understand both why the dye had been banned, and what products contain it.

Article continues below advertisement

The news comes after decades of concerns from some advocates. Here's what we know about the ban, and what foods you should avoid following the ban.

Source: Flickr

Article continues below advertisement

Which foods have Red No. 3?

There are thousands of currently circulating food products that use Red No. 3, although some manufacturers have stopped using the dye over the years, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI). While listing all of the more than 9,000 items that contain the dye would be impossible, we do know some of the most commonly known foods that still use the dye:

Seasonal candies like candy corn and dyed marshmallows

Bacon bits

Cakes and cupcakes

Frostings

Frozen desserts including ice pops and ice creams with strawberry flavoring

Fruit cocktails

Maraschino cherries

Strawberry milk

Sausages

Pudding

Colored beverages

Vegetarian meats Not everything that falls into one of those categories actually contains the dye, though, so it's more important than ever to read the labels on your food before purchasing.

Article continues below advertisement

The dye is legally required to be included in the packaging, and if it is, it will be known as FD&C Red No. 3, FD&C Red 3, or Red 3. There are also some drugs that use the dye, including acetaminophen and gabapentin. A full list of drugs that contain the dye is available here, but once again, the best way to know for sure is to be vigilant in examining the packaging of the items you buy.

🚨BREAKING: FDA bans Red 3 food dye over cancer risks. pic.twitter.com/OC2zW0VJET — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 15, 2025 Source: Twitter/@bennyjohnson

Article continues below advertisement

Why has Red No. 3 been banned?

The FDA has banned the dye because it was found to cause cancer in animals, but it will still be a part of some foods until 2027, and some drugs until 2028. “We’re thrilled that the FDA has finally taken action to remove this unneeded color additive for the market and in so doing has followed the clear dictates of the law," Dr. Peter Lurie, president and executive director of CSPI told TODAY.com.

While the dye has not been linked to cancer in humans, Lurie explained that that was likely because it's difficult to link these kinds of substances with cancer definitively because of a variety of external factors. “In the absence of lobbying by the industry, I think we would all expect this product to have been banned decades ago," Lurie added. The deadline for food removal is Jan. 15, 2027, and the deadline for drug removal is Jan. 18, 2028.