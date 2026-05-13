This Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Was Charged in His Wife’s Death — Where Is He Now? "There’s blood everywhere, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god." By Alisan Duran Published May 13 2026, 2:40 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Ashley Flynn

A former American Idol contestant is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities accused him of killing his wife inside their Ohio home. Caleb Flynn, 39, was arrested after police investigated the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn, in Tipp City.

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According to ABC7, officers responded to the home on Feb. 16, 2026, after receiving a report of a burglary and shooting. Ashley, 37, was later pronounced dead at the scene. Flynn and the couple’s two children were reportedly inside the home when officers arrived.

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Caleb Flynn now faces murder charges in Ohio.

Authorities accused Flynn of shooting his wife and staging the crime scene to mislead investigators. Court records later showed he was charged with murder, assault, and tampering with evidence before additional charges were later filed.

According to Biography, Flynn was eventually indicted on 11 charges, including aggravated murder, multiple murder counts, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor intimidation charges connected to the case. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.

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‼️ HE ALLEGEDLY TEXTED SOMEONE BEFORE THE MURDER AND SAID “IT’S ALMOST DONE”



A new development in the murder case of 37-year-old Ashley Flynn has intensified scrutiny surrounding her husband, Caleb Flynn, who has been charged in her death.



Leaked court documents tied to a… pic.twitter.com/MQOIuN1KDU — Abby Blabby (@AbbyLynn0715) February 20, 2026 Source: X/@AbbyLynn0715

During a court appearance, Flynn told Judge Samuel Huffman, “I just want to take care of my daughters. I’m not a risk.” The judge later set his bond at $2 million.

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Investigators said Ashley Flynn died from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said Ashley died after suffering two gunshot wounds inside the family’s home. According to reports, investigators also found signs of forced entry at the residence while examining the scene.

In a 911 call released by authorities, Flynn claimed someone broke into the home and shot his wife. “There’s blood everywhere, oh my god, oh my god, oh my god,” he said during the emergency call.

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Flynn’s attorney, Patrick Mulligan, later criticized the investigation and claimed authorities rushed to judgment. According to their statement, he and Flynn were "disappointed and concerned about the short timeline and seeming rush to judgment in this case." However, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins defended the investigation and said the case progressed through a “thorough and deliberate investigative process.”

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Ashley Flynn was remembered by her school community.

Ashley worked as a substitute teacher and middle school volleyball coach, according to Tipp City Schools. Following her death, the school district shared a tribute honoring the impact she had on students and staff members.