'American Idol' Winner Hannah Harper Has a Supportive Husband and Kids at Home Hannah's family inspired her "String Cheese" song. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 12 2026, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

Fans of American Idol, and honestly, even those who only casually followed Season 24, weren't too surprised when Hannah Harper walked away as the winner. Now, there are all kinds of questions about the singer, like who her husband is, how many kids they have, and if her hubby is OK with doing the stay-at-home dad thing a little bit longer now that she's an American Idol winner.

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Hannah's entire story on the show revolved around motherhood, in a way. She auditioned with her own original song called "String Cheese," about the little things that moms experience with their kids and internally. It's only natural for her new and old fans to be just a tad curious about who her family is and how they have supported her.

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'American Idol's Hannah Harper's husband is supportive.

To say Hannah's husband, Devon Mendenhall, is supportive may be a bit of an understatement. He supported her every step of the way on her American Idol journey, including, according to Hannah, giving up his job to be a stay-at-home dad to their kids so she could leave home to be part of the competition.

In April 2026, Hannah shared a heartfelt anniversary post for Devon on Facebook. "This man laid down everything and stepped out in faith alongside me," she wrote. "For months now, he's been a full-time dad, carrying it so well. He gave up his job, his hobbies, his bass boat, turkey season, all so I could pursue this dream. I don't know many men who would step into that role. The sacrifice is real, y'all…and he carries it with so much love and grace."

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The pair got married in 2018, but they were likely together even before then, when Hannah was just a teenager. In 2017, Devon posted on Instagram about his future bride and bragged about how beautiful she is. Although Devon no longer works full-time, he is an avid hunter and, per his Instagram bio, he is a "fishing addict." Like Hannah, he is also religious, and it might have even been what brought them together.

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During the American Idol finale, after Hannah won, she once again commended her husband for his sacrifices so she could follow her dream. Although, per Hannah, it was "confusing for everyone" for Devon to step into her role, it was also important for their kids to be able to cultivate a close relationship with their dad.

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"We basically just had to reverse roles," Hannah said during the finale. "Which has been confusing for everyone, because a man is not 'built' to do that. He's had to give up his entire life, his work, to be Mr. Mom. And he's stepped up admirably and done a great job."

Hannah Harper has three kids.

Hannah's "String Cheese" song is about raising kids while also going through postpartum depression after the birth of another. For a lot of moms who watched her story unfold on American Idol, that sentiment hit home. And the song wasn't born out of nothing, because Hannah's real-life experience inspired it.

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