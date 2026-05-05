‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Elliott Yamin Continued to Make Music After His Season Remember his song "Wait for You?" By Chrissy Bobic Published May 5 2026, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@singlikeyaminit

Sometimes, you don't have to actually win American Idol to make it as a singer. And, in some ways, Elliott Yamin's career after he left the show is proof of that. So, what happened to Elliott Yamin after Season 5 of the singing competition show? He placed third, but he didn't give up on singing when he was voted off.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether it's because of the show or because of Elliott's drive, he continued to build up his singing career. Today, he might not be at the same level as some of the more iconic American Idol contestants, winners, or runner-ups. But he did make a name for himself, and he built a whole life in the 20 years since he competed on the show.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Elliott Yamin after 'American Idol'?

Although Elliott didn't win first or second place on American Idol, he released an album soon after Season 5 ended. According to Billboard, his 2007 self-titled album, which came out the year after his season of American Idol, placed No. 3 on the Billboard Independent Albums chart. He followed that album with "Fight for Love" in 2009 and continued to churn out albums in the years that followed.

In 2009, Elliott spoke to WUNC News in Chapel Hill, N.C., and shared how, at the time, he kept making music after transitioning from being on American Idol to working on his music career. "There really was no transition," he said at the time. "I'm still Elliott Yamin. I'm still the funky white Jewish boy from Richmond, Va. Everything that we went through on the show, all the hoops, and that whole machine, coming out on the other end, I feel like I've really handled it well."

Article continues below advertisement

These days, Yamin sings for the jazz and R&B group The Lao Tizer Band. His Instagram is full of details about the band's shows, his music, and his continued career as a performer. Elliott also became a dad sometime after he left American Idol. He often shared photos with his daughter. And, while it's unclear if he is romantically involved with his daughter's mother, Elliott seems to at least have a solid relationship with her as a co-parent and friend.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, Elliott's daughter's mother posted about him for Father's Day. She wrote that Elliott is a "loving and present dad" to their daughter. She also commended him for dealing with diaper blowouts, teaching their daughter to sing and count, and for the bond Elliott shares with his daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Elliott Yamin has shared details about his health.

One thing that set Elliott apart on American Idol is the fact that, according to him, he is 90% deaf in one ear. Despite that, he is able to hold a note, and he did get to third place, so there's that. Elliott is also open about his Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis from years before he competed on American Idol.