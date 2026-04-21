'American Idol' Contestants Rae Boyd and Brooks Rosser Go Public With Romance A live TV moment turned into a relationship hard launch when Rae confirmed what fans had been suspecting. By Darrell Marrow Published April 21 2026, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@raesingz

Music is not the only thing heating up over at American Idol. Two contestants from this season are dating in real life, and fans are locked in. The show has seen this kind of romance before. Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson revealed their relationship during the Season 16 finale in 2018.

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Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner also met while competing on Season 16 and later got married. Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, two former finalists, tied the knot in 2013. Now, all eyes are on Rae Boyd and Brooks Rosser, who just went public with their relationship in a big way.

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‘American Idol’s’ Rae Boyd and Brooks Rosser are dating!

During the April 20 Disney Night episode, host Ryan Seacrest brought recently eliminated contestant Rae back onstage after Brooks performed Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb.” He asked Brooks, “Anything you want to share with us?”

Moments later, Rae ran out and confirmed the relationship herself, saying, “The princess is here to claim her prince.” Brooks looked a little caught off guard during the reveal, but the moment was likely planned.

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Brooks is from Bel Air, Md., and he has one of the more interesting backstories this season. Before Idol, he had never really sung in public. He works in a dementia care facility, a role he calls meaningful after watching his grandmother battle dementia. On the show, Brooks shared that he broke his back as a high school freshman after dreaming of a soccer career. He said music helped him rebuild his life after that setback.

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His audition performance of Joshua Sloan’s “Your Place at My Place,” followed by Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” impressed the judges right away. Carrie Underwood told him, “You’re a unicorn.”

Rae, who performs under just her first name on the show, is from Frederick, Md., and now lives in Towson. She graduated from Walkersville High School and has been singing for years. According to TV Insider, an American Idol producer heard her singing in an empty bar at the Conrad Las Vegas in 2025 and encouraged her to audition. Rae made a strong run this season before America voted her out on April 13, just one week after Lionel used the judges’ save to keep her in the competition.

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Season 24 of ‘American Idol’ is just as exciting.

Season 24 is still in full swing, and no winner has been crowned yet. The season premiered Jan. 26 on ABC with Ryan back as host and judges Carrie, Luke Bryan, and Lionel leading the panel for the “Idol University” theme.