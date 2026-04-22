A Family Was Murdered in Wilmer, Alabama — What Happened? One of the victims was pregnant. By Niko Mann Published April 22 2026, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / WKRG News

Content warning: This article contains disturbing details of a crime scene. True crime aficionados are wondering what happened to a family in Wilmer, Ala. A family of three was found dead inside their home at 7950 Auble Moody Road by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on April 20, 2026.

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The authorities believe that the family, which included a mother and two children, one of whom was pregnant, died at some point overnight, per Fox10TV. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the deaths were violent.

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What happened in Wilmer, Alabama?

A 46-year-old mother, Lisa Gail Fields, her 12-year-old son, Thomas Cordelle Jr., and her 17-year-old pregnant daughter, Keziah Luker, were found murdered inside their home. An 18-month-old baby was also found unharmed inside the home. The deaths appeared to be violent, as all three victims were found with their hands zip-tied or flex-cuffed in different rooms. Lisa was stabbed, and her throat was cut. Keziah was shot to death, and Thomas had his throat cut.

The toddler found unharmed is reportedly Keziah's child, and according to KOMO News, the authorities suspect that more than one person is involved in the murders. The home was also ransacked. "Someone was searching for something," said Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch, adding that the home had been "gone through." "At this point, we do not suspect any domestic or family type situation," he concluded.

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“The mother was stabbed, the 17-year-old was shot, and the 12-year-old’s throat was cut, as was the mom,” said Burch. “It tells me that they had a plan coming in to bring zip ties or flex cuffs with them, so they had a plan."

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More details emerged in the days following the murders, and according to AL.com, the little boy's throat was cut so badly that he was nearly decapitated. Keziah was eight months pregnant, and her boyfriend became concerned while at work and was unable to reach her. He asked his father to check in on her, and he discovered the gruesome scene.

Lisa's husband, Nathan, shared a note on Facebook following the murders. "There is no words for what I feel right now," he wrote. "I’m crushed lost destroyed and I don’t know how I’m going to make it without my angel! Everyone knows we lost three very special people last night. Senseless and uncalled for. We had both finally found each other and it may not have been perfect but she was and she made me better!"

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"She encouraged me to do more, and all I ever wanted was to make her dreams come true," he added. "My soulmate, my bff, my wife, my world the love of my life has been stolen from me, and now I am nothing. She was the most beautiful person and so extraordinarily special! A heart of gold and so loving! She was the better part of me, and I will never be the same!"