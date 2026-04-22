What Happened to Paranormal Writer David Wilcock? The UFO researcher shared a final message with his fans. By Niko Mann Published April 22 2026, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos (OFFICIAL)

Fans of UFO researcher David Wilcock were saddened to learn that he died on April 20, 2026. The paranormal writer was just 53, and his fans are wondering what happened to him to die so prematurely. David shared a video with his fans on YouTube mere days before his tragic death.

Article continues below advertisement

His channel, David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos, has more than 500,000 subscribers. David has authored three books about extraterrestrial life and has more than 100 episodes of Ancient Aliens on the History Channel. He is also a double New York Times best-selling author with books Awakening in the Dream: Contact With the Divine and The Ascension Mysteries: Revealing the Cosmic Battle Between Good and Evil.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to David Wilcock?

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office in Boulder, Colo., the police responded to an emergency call on the morning of April 20 near Nederland. "Boulder County Communications received a 911 call at approximately 10:44 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2026, regarding an unknown problem near the 1400 block Ridge Road, northeast of the town of Nederland," read the police report. "The emergency communications specialist who took the call suspected the caller was experiencing a mental health crisis."

When the police arrived at David's home, he was allegedly holding a gun outside the residence. "Deputies arrived at approximately 11:02 a.m. and made contact with a male outside a residence who was holding a weapon," read the report. "Within minutes of deputies’ arrival, he used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputies searched the residence and surrounding property and did not locate any other individuals. There is no known threat to the public."

Article continues below advertisement

Just two days before he died, David live-streamed on his YouTube channel, and he claimed that the death of Swiss conspiracy theorist Erich von Däniken, who died in January at the age of 90, per the Associated Press, was mysterious. "I’m excited to be here," he said. "You know, every day that I have on earth is a gift and a blessing, and I’m very grateful for that, because frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing … It’s a little bit scary."

This is from David Wilcock's final video.



In his own words:



"People are disappearing. Scientists are going missing. The President himself is looking into this. It's a little bit scary." pic.twitter.com/5JLYQ27yye — DeepState Illuminate (@TheDeep_State6) April 22, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

He added that he was having a "rough week" while noting that "every week" is rough. David's death, mere days after the message, has conspiracy theorists working overtime on social media. After the news made the rounds, several users were suspicious of David's death. "They are silencing them so they won't talk," wrote one Instagram user. "Something fishy going on here," another suspected. Another user agreed and exclaimed, "They are killing them all!"

"They are tying up loose ends," noted another. "Anyone who really knows about these beings or could weigh in from a professional perspective, will be a threat to how the government wants to spin the introduction of aliens to the human race." Another user shared their condolences. "That is way too young to pass away. My heart goes out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace."