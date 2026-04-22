Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Missing Scientists Conspiracy Theory From 2022 to April 2026, a total of 11 scientists have gone missing or been pronounced dead under mysterious circumstances. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 22 2026, 9:10 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

We all know that NASA likes to keep much of what they do private. Sure, missions like Artemis II are widely publicized and celebrated, but there are entire departments of research that the public is not privy to (think, Area 51). However, every now and then, something happens that's so noticeable, even the highest-level officials can't keep people from realizing something's amiss.

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That's exactly what the government is dealing with now, as scientists have been going missing for the past couple of years. News channels have neglected to report on the issue, and the White House has remained silent about it. So, naturally, social media is alit with conspiracy theories about why these scientists have gone missing, and how the issue has been blatantly ignored.

Source: MEGA

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The missing scientists conspiracy theory, explained.

From 2022 to April 2026, a total of 11 scientists have gone missing or been pronounced dead under mysterious circumstances. All 11 of them had connections to NASA and nuclear programs and had high-level security clearance. (It's worth noting that much of the online content surrounding this issue still refers to 10 scientists, as the 11th one was just discovered.)

Per CBS News, the FBI has stated they are "spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists." Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has called the issue "pretty serious stuff," adding, "Hopefully, coincidence ... But some of them were very important people, and we are going to look at it."

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Theories surrounding the issue include foreign actors trying to harm the U.S.'s progress in defensive and nuclear warfare. Some say it's just a coincidence, and there's nothing to see here at all. Most people, though, seem to think the issue is extraterrestrial in nature. There's even a line of thinking that the missing scientists were going to be whistleblowers about the government coming into contact with aliens, so NASA eliminated them before they could inform the public.

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It's also worth noting that the current situation is exactly what happens in the Netflix show 3 Body Problem. Those who believe in Global Elite conspiracy theories (the idea that the world is being run by a few, elite, who are essentially using us as playthings) believe in the Revelation of the Method.

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This concept basically means that the Elite must "ask permission" via symbolism, media (such as a Netflix show), or other hints that the public will see. If the public doesn't act to stop the Elite, they are giving "permission" for them to go ahead with their plans. The idea of Revelation of the Method makes the 3 Body Problem plot seemingly come to life, highly relevant.

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Here's what people are saying.

While people may disagree on exactly which theory seems the most probable, most believe that something strange is going on here. As this Reddit thread points out, "It wasn’t just X deaths across Y total scientists. It’s X very strange disappearance across Y people in a very specific industry. Things like leaving home without eyeglasses or phones. Going for a hike and just disappearing."