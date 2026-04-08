The Bizarre Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
Officials have ruled out any Guthrie family members as suspects.
On Feb. 1, 2026, Savannah Guthrie's family reported Savannah's mother, Nancy Guthrie, missing. The family had seen Nancy the night before, but became worried when a friend reported that Nancy didn't show up to a church service the following day. As police were looking into the disappearance, they were able to obtain footage of a masked suspect tampering with a security doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie's home in the early morning of Feb. 1, 2026.
Police found Nancy Guthrie's blood on the porch of her home, and they found unknown DNA on the side of the house. Officials suspect Nancy's disappearance could be a kidnapping or abduction.
Internet sleuths have added to the pain the Guthrie family is experiencing by spreading conspiracy theories about Nancy's disappearance.
One conspiracy theory related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance involves a teacher close to the family.
Internet sleuths claimed that a teacher close to the family should be a suspect in the case due to the description of the masked person who disabled the security camera. Dominic Evans, the teacher they accused, plays in a band with the husband of Nancy's daughter, Annie. People showed up at Evans's house after claiming that he is a suspect in the case.
Evans told the New York Times, "I feel like someone’s taken my name." He said he doesn't know why someone would target him. "I don’t know — monetary, clickbait, to be relevant, entertainment — but there are innocent people that get hurt," he said.
Other conspiracy theorists believe the Guthrie case is linked to the Epstein files.
Individuals on Twitter claimed that Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, is a co-conspirator in the Epstein files, per PBS. PBS's fact-checking ruled this to be untrue. There is an email to Epstein from someone with the same name, but they appear to be a different person.
A company that Feldman helped found, Glover Park Group, appears in the files twice. That group merged with other companies to become FGS Global (a company that Feldman helped found) in 2021. However, the mentions of the company are not evidence that Feldman or the companies were co-conspirators with Epstein, according to PBS.
A different conspiracy theory, as told by Alex Stein on Sky News Australia, claims that Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, could be connected to the disappearance because he worked in the Clinton administration in the '90s. Stein claims that Feldman "scrubbed their dirt" from the internet. "There is a weird connection where this guy was basically like a Clinton cleaner, and now his mother-in-law gets kidnapped right when the Epstein files come out," he said.
Stein also claimed, "The kidnapping could be somebody sending a message to Savannah Guthrie not to get involved because she is one of the few mainstream media journalists that actually intervened one of Epstein’s victims."
Officials have squashed conspiracy theories tying family members to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Although conspiracy theorists have attempted to tie the Guthrie family to the case, saying that the disappearance was an inside job either for money, clout, or a distraction from the Epstein files, officials have confirmed that Guthrie's family members are not suspects.
The family is offering a $1 million reward, and the FBI is separately offering a $100,000 reward for information on the case.
The family has received multiple ransom notes, many of which officials believe to be fabricated. One person, Derrick Callella, was arrested in February for sending a fake demand for ransom, according to USA Today.