The Bizarre Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Officials have ruled out any Guthrie family members as suspects. By Risa Weber Published April 8 2026, 2:10 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

On Feb. 1, 2026, Savannah Guthrie's family reported Savannah's mother, Nancy Guthrie, missing. The family had seen Nancy the night before, but became worried when a friend reported that Nancy didn't show up to a church service the following day. As police were looking into the disappearance, they were able to obtain footage of a masked suspect tampering with a security doorbell camera at Nancy Guthrie's home in the early morning of Feb. 1, 2026.

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Police found Nancy Guthrie's blood on the porch of her home, and they found unknown DNA on the side of the house. Officials suspect Nancy's disappearance could be a kidnapping or abduction. Internet sleuths have added to the pain the Guthrie family is experiencing by spreading conspiracy theories about Nancy's disappearance.

Source: MEGA

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One conspiracy theory related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance involves a teacher close to the family.

Internet sleuths claimed that a teacher close to the family should be a suspect in the case due to the description of the masked person who disabled the security camera. Dominic Evans, the teacher they accused, plays in a band with the husband of Nancy's daughter, Annie. People showed up at Evans's house after claiming that he is a suspect in the case.

Evans told the New York Times, "I feel like someone’s taken my name." He said he doesn't know why someone would target him. "I don’t know — monetary, clickbait, to be relevant, entertainment — but there are innocent people that get hurt," he said.

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Savannah Guthrie broke down in tears during her first TV interview as she discussed her mom Nancy's disappearance possibly being her fault:



“[I asked my brother] do you think it’s because of me? He said, ‘Well, I’m sorry sweetie, but yeah, maybe.’ But I knew that. I hope not. I… pic.twitter.com/0p5d61NBqk — Variety (@Variety) March 26, 2026

Other conspiracy theorists believe the Guthrie case is linked to the Epstein files.

Individuals on Twitter claimed that Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, is a co-conspirator in the Epstein files, per PBS. PBS's fact-checking ruled this to be untrue. There is an email to Epstein from someone with the same name, but they appear to be a different person.

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Get your tin foil hats on. I have a mini conspiracy theory about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.



What if, it is a plot so the government has an excuse to deploy the ring camera technology they showed us during the super bowl?



Think about it. High profile rich person goes… pic.twitter.com/n4Ggc2qNqo — Just your average MAGA patriot (@ScottBornAgain) February 12, 2026

A company that Feldman helped found, Glover Park Group, appears in the files twice. That group merged with other companies to become FGS Global (a company that Feldman helped found) in 2021. However, the mentions of the company are not evidence that Feldman or the companies were co-conspirators with Epstein, according to PBS.

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A different conspiracy theory, as told by Alex Stein on Sky News Australia, claims that Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, could be connected to the disappearance because he worked in the Clinton administration in the '90s. Stein claims that Feldman "scrubbed their dirt" from the internet. "There is a weird connection where this guy was basically like a Clinton cleaner, and now his mother-in-law gets kidnapped right when the Epstein files come out," he said.

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Stein also claimed, "The kidnapping could be somebody sending a message to Savannah Guthrie not to get involved because she is one of the few mainstream media journalists that actually intervened one of Epstein’s victims."

Nancy Guthrie



Not a conspiracy theorist here, but there can be no denying that Nancy's abduction occured in the thick of the Epstein file saga.



I won't list all the names here, but have you seen all of the peripheral people in this case listed in emails?



As for the great… pic.twitter.com/F7p6ZxQ8Fe — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) February 26, 2026

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Officials have squashed conspiracy theories tying family members to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Although conspiracy theorists have attempted to tie the Guthrie family to the case, saying that the disappearance was an inside job either for money, clout, or a distraction from the Epstein files, officials have confirmed that Guthrie's family members are not suspects. The family is offering a $1 million reward, and the FBI is separately offering a $100,000 reward for information on the case.

TMZ received yet another ransom note from a repeat sender this morning concerning the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, as viewers watched Savannah make her return to the "Today" show anchor desk. pic.twitter.com/F26OvcvulE — TMZ (@TMZ) April 6, 2026