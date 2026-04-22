What to Know About Madison Warner’s Death and Her Decades-Long Health Battle The senator once spoke on the Senate floor about his daughters’ health, making this loss even more personal. By Darrell Marrow Published April 22 2026, 10:11 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After U.S. Sen. Mark Warner shared devastating family news, folks started looking into what happened to his daughter. Mark serves as a Democratic U.S. Senator from Virginia and has held the seat since 2009, after serving as governor from 2002 to 2006. He lives in Alexandria with his wife, Lisa Collis, and together they have three daughters.

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Mark and Lisa announced on April 20 that their daughter, Madison Warner, had died at 36. In their statement, they said they were “heartbroken beyond words” and described her death as coming after a decades-long health battle.

Source: Mega

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What caused Mark Warner’s daughter’s death?

According to Mark and Lisa, Madison died after living for years with juvenile diabetes, now more commonly called Type 1 diabetes, along with other health problems. The family did not publicly share a more specific immediate cause of death beyond that statement.

“We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues,” the statement read. “She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void. We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss.”

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Madison’s health struggles also shaped Mark’s public policy work. In a 2019 Senate floor speech about protections for people with preexisting conditions, he spoke openly about his family’s journey. “I’ve got three daughters. Two of my three daughters have preexisting medical conditions that would not be covered under these junk plans,” he explained. “And today I want to share some of those stories to remind my colleagues of what real people will face if we allow this Administration to continue dismantling these protections that folks count on.”

Source: Mega

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What is juvenile diabetes?

Juvenile diabetes is the older name for Type 1 Diabetes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains that the condition often develops in children, teens, and young adults, though it can happen at any age. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says Type 1 diabetes occurs when the immune system destroys the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Without insulin, the body cannot regulate blood sugar, so people with the condition must take insulin daily to survive.

That disease affects a lot of Americans. The CDC’s 2026 National Diabetes Statistics Report says about 2.1 million people in the United States had diagnosed Type 1 diabetes in 2023, including about 314,000 children and teens younger than 20.