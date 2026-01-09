Donald Trump Has Made No Friends in Iran — Did They Put a Bounty on Him? Trump has made no friends in Iran, and one group in particular has set their crosshairs on him. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 9 2026, 12:09 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Ever since he took office for the second time in January 2025, President Donald Trump has been flexing his muscles to the rest of the world. Whether it's attempting to strong-arm countries like Russia into ending their invasion of Ukraine, or kidnapping the president of Venezuela, Trump seemed to land for his second administration with a plan for the world.

But his moves around the world haven't been popular with everyone. Rumors have begun circulating that Iran put a bounty on his head after he launched a series of strikes against their nuclear facilities. So, is it true? Here's what we know about whether Iran has a bounty on Trump's head and why he and his administration can't seem to agree on their feelings over Iran's actions.

Source: MEGA

Did Iran put a bounty on President Donald Trump?

Anyone who's familiar with Trump can agree that the president does not mince words. He's quick to say what's on his mind, even if it's offensive, and he's even quicker to make brash decisions that affect the entire world, whether or not they seem wise from the outside. So, when he ordered strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities in 2025 and threatened to do it again in December 2025 (via Politico), it wasn't a shock to most.

In January 2026, rumors began circulating online that Iran had responded by levying a $40 million bounty against Trump. Fox News reported in July 2025 that an Iranian movement known as the "Blood Covenant" had raised $40 million to reward anyone who assassinated Trump.

The group called for his death "in order to ‘help establish stable peace.'" They reportedly crowdfunded for the funds, encouraging supporters to give to the cause. Rumors of the bounty started circulating again in January 2026, but it appears that the $40 million bounty referenced is the one that surfaced back in July 2025.

Trump seems to scold Iran for killing protestors while his own administration officials condone the same in the United States.

With all the things that Trump has to focus on, and all the plans he seems eager to enact, why is he so focused on Iran? His claims that they were developing nuclear weapons have been questioned by experts, but in January 2026, he made a comment in an interview that seems to suggest his interest in Iran goes beyond the nuclear program.

In January 2026, when asked about the possibility of Iran cracking down on and killing protestors as they have in the past, Trump said, "We're watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they're going to get hit very hard by the United States." His comment seems to run bizarrely contrary to actions taken by his own administration against protestors in the United States.

On X (formerly Twitter) Vice President JD Vance addressed the shooting death of Renee Good in Minneapolis in January 2026 by suggesting that she was at fault for her own death, declaring officials have "absolute immunity," despite Trump's comments to the contrary about Iranian officials.