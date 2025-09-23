Former Playboy Model Told to Cover up on Flight, Sparking Debate "Yes dear, do button up." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 23 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: X/@sarahcheeky1

A sports host and online influencer who once posed for Playboy claims American Airlines flight staff members criticized her clothes as being too revealing. Sara Blake Cheek (@sarahcheeky1) writes on X that prior to boarding one of the company's planes, employees asked her to adjust her clothing.

Article continues below advertisement

Her social media post shows off the outfit in question. Sarah can be seen wearing an open yellow flannel shirt along with some blue leggings tucked into white shin-length socks and white sneakers. Underneath the flannel was a black tube-top style shirt, revealing the upper portion of her chest, leaving her belly exposed.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is the outfit @AmericanAir flight attendant said I needed to fix prior to boarding," she writes in the social media post, which is capped off with an eye-roll emoji. Reactions to her post highlighted a clear difference of opinion among other X users who issued candid replies.

"Yes, dear, do button up. That's your bra. Have some respect for yourself and your fellow travelers. Don't be so slovenly and keep your underwear to yourself," one user, who goes by Southern Gal Pal on the app penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Another person didn't think Sara's outrage was warranted, either. "First world problem. Not a big deal," they replied. Someone else echoed the aforementioned sentiments, stating that they, too, thought Sara's clothing posed visual discomfort for parents with children who may've been aboard the aircraft.

And then there was another social media user who issued a more blunt response to Sara's frustrations in being called out by an American Airlines staff member. According to them, they thought the folks working for the travel company were right to ask her to adjust her clothing.

Article continues below advertisement

You look great for the gym or doing housework.



I have an issue with both men and women thinking it’s okay to dress like that on a plane. — 🌺 Dominic Godfrey 🌴 (@28WordAverage) September 3, 2025

"Yeah, they should. F--king button up or put some actually f--king clothes on when in public. Quit seeking the attention you so desperately need," they wrote. Another X commenter also referenced children in their response, too.

Article continues below advertisement

"There are children on flights, and guess what lucky they did not boot you off which they have a right to do in their discretion. Why not be respectful, dress appropriately," they suggested to the 34-year-old former Playmate.

However, there were others who remarked that they didn't think what Sara was wearing was all that offensive. This person thought the American Airlines worker was wrong for questioning her choice in clothing. "Crazy, we were on Southwest and some outfits were much less then yours. Ridiculous," they wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

sara, just keep it moving, clout chasing and aura farming for a 1st world problem is getting cringe. — cane5611 (@coach5611) September 1, 2025

And there were others who suggested that employees were probably just jealous of Sara's body measurements. Like this person who wrote, "I would say can you take more off before boarding! You are sexy and beautiful! The flight attendant just mad that ain’t you!"

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, this guy said that they've "seen gals wearing less on [their] flights," indicating that there really wasn't anything wrong with Sara's clothing. Expert Beacon penned an article about American Airlines dress code protocols, acknowledging that there are indeed certain guidelines passengers are expected to follow.

Although the same piece calls this practice a "murky" one, intimating that there really isn't a "concrete" code of conduct that fliers are expected to adhere to whenever they're putting outfits together when they take to the friendly skies.

Article continues below advertisement

Time and place to show your tits. Maybe remember not everyone lives in Vegas and people have morals and values. I have houses in Alabama and Las Vegas. Love is a lot different in bama. — Sammy Smith (@SamSmith12522) September 1, 2025

Moreover, Expert Beacon cited a portion of AA's onboard dress code policies, writing that employees can use their discretion when it comes to clothing. The verbiage appears to be a bit confusing. It states that there isn't an official dress code but then goes on to say that the airline can prevent someone from coming on board for what they're wearing.

Article continues below advertisement

"American Airlines does not have a dress code policy … (but) reserves right to deny boarding for inappropriate attire that demonstrates offensive/violent language or graphics," the outlet said of the airline. Expert Beacon went on to state that certain tattoos and logos that can be considered offensive should probably be covered or avoid being worn altogether to minimize unwanted attention from employees.