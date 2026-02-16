Influencer Forrest Smith Stirs Debate With Bold Take on Olympic Cheating Scandal "If you want to ski together, hit me up." By Distractify Staff Published Feb. 16 2026, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Forrest Smith

Forrest Smith is making waves online after posting a candid reaction video about the Olympic scandal that has had the internet buzzing. Known for her confident takes and love for winter sports, the content creator sparked conversation with her surprisingly empathetic perspective on the now-viral confession from Olympic biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid. As her clip circulates across social media, Forrest is gaining attention not just for her commentary but also for the passion she shares with fellow skiers around the world.

A Reaction That Got People Talking

In her now-viral TikTok video, Forrest didn’t shy away from offering a bold and unexpected opinion. Speaking directly to the camera, she shared a take that many found controversial but refreshingly honest.

“This might be controversial, but shout out to that skier who was in the Olympics and won gold and then admitted to cheating on his girlfriend live on air,” she said. Forrest continued by praising what she viewed as courage in publicly owning up to a mistake, adding, “Do you know how much integrity that takes? He has balls.”

Forrest's tone was thoughtful but direct, acknowledging that people online were judging the athlete harshly. Instead of piling on, she suggested that the pressures of Olympic training could have played a role in his actions. Whether viewers agreed or not, her perspective quickly sparked debate and drove engagement.

The Confession That Shook The Winter Olympics

The controversy Forrest was reacting to centers around Laegreid’s now-infamous admission. After winning an Olympic medal, the Norwegian biathlete stunned viewers by revealing on live television that he had cheated on his then-girlfriend months earlier.

The moment quickly became global news, turning a private relationship issue into a public conversation. The confession dominated headlines and ignited widespread debate across Europe and the United States, with many discussing whether the gesture was brave honesty or an inappropriate public overshare.

Forrest's video tapped into that ongoing conversation, offering a viewpoint that stood out in a sea of criticism.

A Shared Love For Skiing

While her reaction made headlines online, Forrest also used the moment to highlight something more personal: her deep connection to skiing. Toward the end of her video, the content creator shifted focus from the drama to the sport she loves, calling out to other enthusiasts and inviting them to connect. “I love skiing. I do it all the time, and if you want to ski together, hit me up,” Forrest said.

Source: Forrest Smith

The Confession Heard Around The World

In the emotional post-race interview, Laegreid described the infidelity as the “biggest mistake” of his life, using the moment to publicly express regret for the relationship he had damaged. What made the moment so shocking wasn’t just the admission itself, but the timing, as it unfolded in front of a global audience during one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

A Viral Moment Beyond The Slopes

The confession quickly became one of the most talked-about stories of the Winter Olympics, spreading far beyond sports fans. In Norway, the story dominated headlines and sparked national debate, with discussions ranging from whether the public apology was sincere to whether such a personal revelation should have been made on live television.

