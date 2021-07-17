Destroy the Hiding Spots in These Locations for XP in 'Fortnite'

There are a variety of locations a player can hide during a map, but to complete the challenge, you have to destroy hiding places specifically. These are objects a player can interact with during a match, allowing them to completely hide themselves versus obscuring them.

Items like this include the porta-potties, dumpsters, and hay bales, for example.

Destroying these items during a match makes it so other players can't use them — narrowing their ability to conceal themselves.