Sufjan Stevens’s gut-wrenching song “Fourth of July” gets two new versions.

As Consequence of Sound notes, the lyrics depict a conversation between Sufjan and Carrie as she dies.

“The evil, it spread like a fever ahead / It was night when you died, my firefly” Sufjan sings. “What could I have said to raise you from the dead? / Oh, could I be the sky on the Fourth of July?”

The chorus is his mother’s reply: “Well, you do enough talk / My little hawk, why do you cry? / Tell me, what did you learn from the Tillamook burn? / Or the Fourth of July? / We’re all gonna die.”