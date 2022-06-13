Inside Toby Keith's Family as He Deals With His Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

Toby married Tricia Lucus in 1984, and the couple have three children together. Shelley Covel Rowland was born in 1980 and later adopted by Toby, Krystal "Krystal Keith" LaDawn Covel Sandubrae was born in 1985, and Stelen Keith Covel, who was born in 1997.

Toby's family has tended to keep a pretty low profile, but in his statement announcing his battle with stomach cancer, Toby said that he would be spending time with them and his four grandchildren moving forward.