Toby Keith Performed Live Just a Few Months Before His Death at 62 Years Old

Fans of Toby Keith were left both heartbroken and shocked following the news that the country singer had died at just 62 years old on Feb. 5, 2024. Following the news of his death, many also wanted to learn more about what Toby's final months were like.

Toby's death came as a surprise to some in part because he had been performing and releasing music until quite recently. Here's what we know about Toby's final performance and how he was able to perform just a few months before he died.

What was Toby Keith's last performance?

On the day of his death, Toby posted a video from what appeared to be his last concert, which was held in Las Vegas on Dec. 14, 2023. In the video, Toby raises his guitar to a crowd of screaming fans. “And that’s a wrap on the weekend, y’all. Back to it," he wrote below the video. Many took to the comments to discuss how surreal it was for them, and for those who were at the concert to know that he was now dead.

“Couldn’t imagine being in that crowd and waking up the next day realizing you just saw him for the last time…devastating," one person wrote. “RIP, what a sad thing to wake up to. Prayers lifted to his family. Toby was a true patriot, you will be missed but your music will continue," another person added. Toby died following a battle with stomach cancer, and it seems clear that many of his fans were surprised by the news of his death.

Toby returned to the stage in December after several years of not performing.

A few years ago, Toby announced that he would be stepping back from performing to focus more fully on his recovery. His show in Las Vegas was designed as a return to the stage, and Toby said that he did it in part because he was tired of sitting around at home. “I was going to sit around here and do nothing like I have been. Or get up and go outside and don’t let the old man in,” he said at the time, according to People.

“It’ll be my first two shows," he continued. "They’re kind of rehab shows — get the band back in sync, get me rolling again. First time in my whole life I’ve been off over two years. I’ve never been off a year in my life. Through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been after me a little bit. I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band back together.”