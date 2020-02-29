We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
1500x500-1583004859550.jpeg
Source: Twitter

Who Is Franklin Boone on 'American Idol'? His Soulful Voice Is Sure to Charm

By

It's already been two weeks since American Idol returned on ABC. Along with contestants, who come to the show from around the world, we need to take a deep look at singer-songwriter Franklin Boone

The North Carolina native will appear in an upcoming episode of the singing competition, vying for a golden ticket to the live show. His hometown, Durham, is known for its diverse and emerging music scene. Fans want to know what song he will audition and will get him to the next round. 