Who Is Franklin Boone on 'American Idol'? His Soulful Voice Is Sure to Charm

Franklin's music style is indie rock and alternative style. With a wide range of musical influences, he has developed a multi-genre sound that's unique with a combination of jazz, folk, indie rock, and rock music.

He released his album Hide Beside Me in 2018 and the album shows his artistry in each song. There are several songs in the album during which he's in the rock/indie mode, but then goes to jazz and gets right back to gospel.