Legendary YES Network Brodcaster Fred Hickman Dies at Age 66
The sports world is mourning the loss of legendary broadcaster Fred Hickman. On Nov. 9, 2022, the original anchor of the YES Network died unexpectedly at 66 years old.
What happened? Here's what we know about Fred Hickman's cause of death.
What was Fred Hickman's cause of death?
Fred Hickman's cause of death hasn't been made to the public, but the YES Network announced they were "saddened to learn that he passed away at the age of 66" on Nov. 9, 2022.
"Fred was a joy to work with and a joyful person," New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay said in a statement. "A total pro that you felt comfortable with knowing he would lead you the right way on the air. He was the first voice ever heard on YES and his professionalism put us on the right track, a track we are on all these years later."
"This is really sad news and Fred will be missed by all who knew him and worked with him. Condolences to his family. RIP Fred."
John J. Filippelli, the president of production and programming at the YES Network, also issued a statement regarding Fred's death: "Fred Hickman was the very first on-air talent hired at YES when we started the network back in March of 2002. As a professional, Fred was noteworthy for his studio acumen, his presence that gave a fledgling network instant credibility, his dedication to his craft, and his excellence under pressure."
"His legacy, besides being one of extraordinary accomplishment, was — as a person — his dignity, grace and kindness to all who were fortunate enough to come in contact with him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this most difficult time," John concluded.
Fred's broadcasting career began in 1977; three years later, he joined CNN as one of its sports originals. There, he and the late Nick Charles redefined sports news with their nightly wrap-up show CNN Sports Tonight.
Following his two stints at CNN, Fred joined YES Network — he hosted the pre-game and post-game shows for both the Yankees and Nets. He remained with the network until November 2004. Later that year, Fred joined ESPN and hosted a variety of shows, including SportsCenter, Baseball Tonight, and NBA Coast to Coast.
Our thoughts are with Fred's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.