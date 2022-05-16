Fred Savage May See a Dip in His Net Worth Due to 'The Wonder Years' Firing

Hired today, fired tomorrow! For the folks who have been MIA, Fred Savage, former child star and executive producer and director of The Wonder Years reboot, has reportedly been fired.

The role of a Hollywood producer and director undoubtedly comes with major coins. But, since Fred has been released from the reboot, it's safe to assume that his finances may have taken a hit. That said, fans are wondering where Fred's net worth stands these days as well as whether the 45-year-old will be able to bounce back. Here's the 4-1-1.