Freddie Flintoff Crashed While Filming ‘Top Gear’ — Is He Okay?

If you're a fan of Top Gear, odds are that you know who Freddie Flintoff is. The former cricket superstar and current Top Gear host and radio presenter has made quite a name for himself in his home country and internationally over the years. However, the most recent reason why he's making headlines has nothing to do with career accolades.

The star was recently involved in a serious crash — what updates do we have about his health now? Keep reading to find out.