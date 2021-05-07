Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon Reveal 'Top Gear America' Is "Very, Very Real" (EXCLUSIVE)

Automotive enthusiasts worldwide are familiar with the Top Gear franchise, and luckily for fans in the U.S., hosts Rob Corddry , Jethro Bovingdon , and Dax Shepard are bringing all the fun and spectacle right to their backyard.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Rob and Jethro reveal that they're ready to "ramp up all the action" and further honor the Top Gear America name in their own way.

The Motor Trend series is well underway, but Jethro and Rob promise that they've "definitely figured out the show" one season in.

Rob and Jethro's driving on 'Top Gear America' is "very, very, real."

Jethro was quick to admit that the group is ready to take risks when filming, telling us exclusively that "the production team has a very 'strange' view on what’s dangerous and what isn’t." Nonetheless, when an automotive challenge comes their way, the hosts are unlikely to turn it down. Case in point: their early Season 1 Ford Explorer jump scene.

When they were supposed to tear through an assault course in expensive SUVs, the weather turned against them. So, the trio thought on their feet and devised a new stunt: jumping a 40-year-old Ford Explorer. "Whatever happens, when we leave today, we’re going to jump that Ford Explorer over those log piles," Jethro said of the stunt, adding that "Dax, being Dax, committed absolutely to the task."

Article continues below advertisement

"It was the perfect storm of brilliance: Rob was feeling terrible, Dax committed the way Dax always commits, and the Explorer survived this hilarious jump," Jethro shared. "Rob didn’t have his helmet done up, his seat broke. It just felt like a real, authentic Top Gear moment that wasn’t planned." Although that moment stood out to both Rob and Jethro, they agreed that the show was chock-full of similar ones, which is precisely what makes it so great in their eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob, in particular, said he enjoys the real-life work environment Top Gear America affords him, as opposed his work on major films. "It’s all so fake in the movies and what we’re doing on Top Gear is very, very real," he said candidly. "Next time I do a movie, it’s just going to be so boring."

Source: Instagram Rob Corddry on 'Top Gear America'

Article continues below advertisement