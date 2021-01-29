'Top Gear America's Jethro Bovingdon Is an Accomplished Motoring Journalist

Car enthusiasts rejoice! If you love the idea of learning all about the automotive industry while getting the 4-1-1 on the hottest cars, then Top Gear America should definitely be on your radar. Known as one of the most iconic car shows in history, Top Gear America gives you full insight into how the cars you desire ride, while adding a bit of competition into the mix.

Top Gear America is hosted by actors Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry, and English automotive journalist Jethro Bovingdon . And while the show has been getting major traction, you may not be too familiar with Jethro. That said, fans are interested in learning more about the new Top Gear America co-host.

Jethro Bovingdon's work as a motoring journalist and road tester set the foundation for his career.

There's no denying that you have to live, breathe, and sleep cars to be interested in Top Gear America. And while many people can say that they love everything about the automotive industry, Jethro's obsession with cars is on another level.

According to HotCars, Jethro is quite the accomplished motoring journalist and road tester. His work can be seen in "Evo, Drive Tribe, and MotorTrend," the site shares. And although journalism was a true passion of his, it didn't stop the host from stocking up on his own collection of cars.

"I haven't owned loads, because I've always been doing this and I have free cars," Bovingdon tells MotorTrend. "I like driving all sorts of cars. I'm not super into awful cars, but if it's awful cars doing fun stuff, I can live with it. And I've driven plenty of awful cars in my time."

Cupra Formentor has gone. Interesting thing... not trying to be a giant hot hatch but has slightly softer edge that calls to mind old Forester Turbos. Quick, capable, nice interior and looks good. pic.twitter.com/pXH1LCZhle — Jethro Bovingdon (@JethroBovingdon) January 28, 2021 Source: Twitter

And while he loves that he can call on his mechanic father or brother to work on his cars, he's not afraid to get in on the action. Jethro tells the site that he's no stranger to getting his hands dirty under the hood.

"One of my first cars, actually, was a project car for a magazine," he shares. "And it was an E36 BMW M3 GT. And I foolishly, having never been to the Nürburgring, I decided to make a target eight-minute car. So I bought this M3, and I'd read that it'd done, like, an 8:23 or something, but when it was new. And I spent the next two years trying to make it do eight minutes."