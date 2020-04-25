Did Jared Zimmerman Leave 'Car Fix'?

Love shows about cars? If you're a die-hard fan of the vehicle restoration show Car Fix , which airs on the Motor Trend network (now Velocity), you might have noticed that hosts Jared Zimmerman and Lou Santiago haven't been appearing on the show. The series, which featured the hosts running down repairs from modifications to custom body work, still airs, but the duo, who also starred SpikeTV's MuscleCar, are no longer the hosts. What's going on with that, anyway? Did they disappear into thin air?

If you've been happily watching the new hosts and trying to answer that question burning deep in your soul about where Jared possibly could have gone, first off, don't worry. He's alive and well. He hasn't been abducted by aliens. But we'll let you in on what's been going on to the best of our ability here so you don't have to be in the dark anymore. No conspiracy theories or drama needed, though. It's just car-centric entertainment, after all!

What happened to Jared Zimmerman on 'Car Fix'?

Both Jared Zimmerman and co-host Lou Santiago moved to Car Fix together after previously appearing on SpikeTV. The pair fixed anything that came their way: cool classic cars to modern vehicles. They would also give hints on how to do much of the same work at home on a budget and with tools you can get at home. But one day during the 2020 season, it appears Car Fix adopted two new hosts. This obviously confused fans who had been following the show for the hosts.

So what happened to Jared? It doesn't appear that there's a clear answer right now other than the fact that he and Lou decided not to renew their contracts, and as such have not appeared on the show anymore. Even with scouring the internet and social media, there's no official mention of a reason for either host to have quit the show, especially with so many people watching particularly for them. There are, however, plenty of people who felt it was jarring to have new hosts.

Despite there being tons of disappointed car lovers posting around the globe wondering what happened, it doesn't look like there's a definitive answer coming any time soon. But one thing is clear: Jared, at least, has certainly moved on. It's unclear why or what his next move might be, but at least you can go back and relive all the awesome moments with your favorite host in the meantime if you were a huge fan. It's almost like trying to get used to the American Top Gear. We totally get it.