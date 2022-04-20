Freddie's first well-known relationship began when he was 24 years old and met a boutique employee named Mary Austin. An aspiring singer at the time, Freddie hadn't made a name for himself, but that didn't stop Mary from taking notice of him.

"He was like no one I had met before," she said during a 2013 interview with Daily Mail. "He was very confident — something I have never been. We grew together."