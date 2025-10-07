Distractify
A French Influencer Horrified the World After Showcasing a Disturbing "Needle Prank"

In the video, Mojito can be seen approaching people with what appears to be a needle, and jabbing it against their skin.

Published Oct. 7 2025, 3:40 p.m. ET

French Influencer's "Needle Prank" Runs Afoul of the Law
When people pull pranks, the world is divided. Some love pranks, while others find them anxiety-inducing and unfunny. And then, of course, there's the pranks themselves. They can range from harmless and wholesome to disturbing and frightening, sometimes landing influencers in jail, such as the shock influencer Vitaly.

A French influencer ran afoul of the law after a series of pranks that squarely fall in the latter category.

Influencer Amine Mojito is facing serious legal repercussions after a "needle prank" went viral, with the internet blasting him for terrifying people and acting like a menace. Here's what we know about the prank itself and the consequences Mojito faced for pulling it.

Needle prank conducted by French influencer lands him in jail
French influencer horrifies word with "needle prank."

To give context to the history of Mojito's prank, you have to wind the clock back to a series of attacks against people in France using needles. According to French outlet Libération, in both 2022 and 2024, dozens of people were victimized by what they described as needle attacks, wherein the victims were injected with an unknown substance while out in public. Arrests were made, and victims were terrorized by the experience as they waited for test results to confirm that they weren't in danger.

It was in this atmosphere which Mojito chose to execute his pranks of poor taste. He filmed himself fake "injecting" strangers in public with a needle. He was arrested June 26, 2025, although the video of his attacks went viral later in 2025.

Mojito claimed he was ignorant of the broader history of such attacks, saying he was "in his own world" and "didn't know" about previous needle attacks.

People reports that Mojito claimed in court, "I had the very bad idea of ​​doing these pranks by imitating what I saw on the Internet, in Spain, in Portugal. I didn't think it could hurt people. That was my mistake, I didn't think about others, I thought about myself."

Amine Mojito will spend 6 months in jail for the prank.

However, the court clearly wasn't impressed with his claims of ignorance. Prosecution initially requested Mojito be sentenced to 15 months in prison. The court instead sentenced him to 12, but half of those were suspended. So, he ended up with a six-month prison sentence.

In addition to six months in prison, Mojito received a fine from the Paris Criminal Court for what they call, "violence with a weapon that did not result in incapacity for work," per Libération.

The prosecution claimed that due to his status as an influencer, he was guilty of encouraging more people to attempt injection pranks.

And whether or not that turns out to be true, the internet seems to be squarely united against Mojito. Even lovers of pranks seem to feel he went too far, with fans in Mojito's comments expressing their disappointment and disgust for his actions. While he isn't the first person to executive such a prank, it seems likely that the Paris Criminal Court wanted him to be a warning against would-be imitators.

