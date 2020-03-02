We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Guy Accidentally Ruins Plumbing in Entire Building After Filling His Tub With Orbeez

There are fewer things that go more viral on the internet than a well-documented case of things just going wrong for someone. Our species loves some schadenfreude for whatever reason, which is why we love seeing people have ice buckets dropped on their heads, getting kicked in the groin, and falling flat on their face for cheating in a grape-stomping contest.

You can add this French guy's Orbeez bathtub "experiment" to that list.

If you're not familiar with Orbeez, then you either haven't had a kid excitedly extol the virtues of these little balls to you for an hour nonstop, or you have a deep-seated aversion towards profoundly stupid and cheap-to-produce fad toys (I'm looking at you, Pogs) and avoid them at all costs.

Basically, they are these little polymer balls that are adept at absorbing water, and are known to grow over 100 times their original size. 