birthing-chair-cover-1582823008608.jpg
Source: Imgur

Dad Buys Antique Chair for Daughter's Desk, Not Knowing What It Was Originally Used For

By

I don't know what it is about being a Dad and trying to enforce our very specific preferences on our children. I'm always trying to be cognizant of allowing my kids to form their own opinions and ways of doing things because chances are if they have a certain preference, it's more than likely deeply rooted in something that they need to do.

But there are some philosophies and opinions that I embrace as immutable facts of life. Like this dad's predilection for antique furniture.

This woman, once upon a time, asked her dad for a study chair for the desk in her room she could sit on and get work done. Instead of hitting up Amazon or Costco looking for an office chair, he decided to hit up his favorite antique furniture store to get her something with a bit more character for her to sit on.

For some reason, he decided to get her something that looked all sorts of uncomfortable and undeniably phallic like.