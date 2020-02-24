Dad Called the Cops on His 6th-Grade Daughter — But He Was the One Who Got Schooled

I get it. Your kid is stealing money from you. You're obviously suspicious about what's going on here. But you're an adult, and you are her guardian. So you should do the adult thing and sit her down and talk to her about it. That's not what this dad did, though. He jumped right to a very dramatic and over-the-top solution.

"I called the police," he writes, "and asked them to come with me to the school so that we could teach my daughter a lesson." He didn't even have them meet him at home! He decided to teach his poor daughter a lesson at school, in public, with the cops. Horrifying.

Two officers pulled the poor kid out of class and confronted her about the stolen money. If I was this little girl, I would have been mortified and burst out into tears immediately.