We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
teen-stealing-money-1582575148304.jpg
Source: iStock Photo

Dad Called the Cops on His 6th-Grade Daughter — But He Was the One Who Got Schooled

By

You hear about parents who try to spook their children into behaving after they've caught them in the midst of bad behavior. Often, it involves calling the police or some other frightening person to come scare their kid straight. It's like the real life version of, "And that's why you always leave a note!" from Arrested Development.

I happen to think these tactics are generally overly cruel, but I never thought I would hear of a story in which the parent trying to teach their kid a lesson actually ends up embarrassing themselves. Here we are, though, thanks to a new post on Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?"