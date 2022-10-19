TikTokers Aren't Thrilled About a Rumor That Friends Can See When You Like a Post

One of the perks of the repost feature is that you can show other creators love without impacting your profile aesthetic.

Since the feature allows you to repost any video on your “For You” page, you can help bring more eyes to a friend’s post, which can ultimately help boost engagement and following. Plus, reposting a video won’t appear on your profile and is only displayed to your followers. In the past, TikTok only allowed users to send videos individually to one person.