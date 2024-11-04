Home > Television > Stream & Chill The Wildest Theories About 'FROM' That Show How Close to 'Lost' the Show Really Is 'FROM' has a growing fan base and countless theories among viewers. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 4 2024, 1:48 p.m. ET Source: MGM Plus

Despite the MGM Plus show FROM being on a streaming platform that is a little less mainstream than, say, Netflix or Hulu, it has garnered a cult following. And, well into its third season, the fantasy show has viewers asking lots of questions. It's not unlike the way that Lost fans would end each episode with more questions and wild theories. Now, fans have FROM theories about the TV show.

Article continues below advertisement

The show centers on a mysterious town that is surrounded by woods. Its residents arrive in the town, regardless of where they are traveling, and they find themselves unable to leave. But the town is also terrorized at night by creatures that appear to be a cross between zombies and vampires, and they look just as terrifying as they sound. While viewers continue to eat up each episode (no pun intended), plenty of theories about FROM are swirling around the fandom.

Source: MGM Plus

Article continues below advertisement

One 'FROM' theory about the show involves fairies.

According to one fan's theory about FROM, the show is actually about fairies, or fae, and there have been hints all along. They wrote on Reddit that the word "fae" is Scottish for the word "from," and that there are "normal fae rules" involving the night creatures being unable to go inside people's homes on the show. Scottish and Irish fae are from stories that focus on scaring children with tales of creatures, not unlike what happens in FROM.

The 'FROM' town is like one big motel.

Another theory from some FROM fans involves the motel sign that can be seen on the main street of the mysterious town. There is no actual motel however, which makes the sign pointless. Unless, of course, there is a deeper meaning behind it. And according to one FROM viewer, there is.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MGM Plus

"So the town is operating like a motel in that there is only a certain number of "vacancies" filled by the people who enter Fromville," they wrote on Reddit. "When someone does there is a new vacancy that is then filled? Is that what we're thinking? Someone on another subreddit asked if the "no vacancies" sign has changed with inhabitants dying and entering Fromville. Interesting thought."

Article continues below advertisement

Donna in 'FROM' is actually a secret spy.

While some FROM theories focus on what the town is, how to get out, and why the strange events are happening, another theory is about one of the main characters — Donna. A fan wrote on a Reddit thread that they believe Donna isn't who she says she is as the leader of Colony House. Instead, according to the user, Donna is working for the powers that be in the FROM town.

Source: MGM Plus

Article continues below advertisement

They pointed out how Donna's backstory has not been shown in any flashbacks, unlike Boyd's, and how Donna tends to just be in the right place at the right time when there is something big happening. The theory is that she is somehow an "agent" of the town and not a monster, but not human either. For those who adore Donna, this one may be a little hard to swallow.

The "faraway trees” in 'FROM' take you somewhere specific.

The faraway trees in FROM at first appear to be the only way out of town. But clearly, they hold more risk to them than the possibility of reward. And according to the theory, the trees take people to places they don't want to be or where their worst fears are realized. The people viewers have seen enter the trees include Tabitha, Dale, Sara, and Boyd.

Article continues below advertisement

A fair theory on how the Faraway Trees work in #FROM #FROMily what do yall think? pic.twitter.com/TXoBUWhyXp — liza ✨ (@lizaswallace) October 22, 2024

The trees sent Boyd to a place where he failed to help someone, and Tabitha to somewhere she had to save children, but couldn't. For Sara, the tree took her back to the town. And Dale, who was afraid of being "stuck" in the town, was sent to the cement wall of the in-ground pool and permanently "stuck" there.

Article continues below advertisement

'FROM' is actually all about time travel.

The theory about time travel and FROM is nothing new, but it is one that more and more fans tend to cling to. From Tabitha finding something that belonged to her in the outside world in the diner, to discovering boulders in a forest from a childhood dream, it's hard to deny that some of the town's inhabitants have real ties to the place. Almost as if they had been there before at some point.

If #From is really a time travel series, I don't doubt my theory and this strange feeling of the Monsters being of a cosmic horror origin. pic.twitter.com/IRFko8IfAu — 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚 🦕 | From S3 era 🌲 (@sinkholefan) November 3, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

The 'FROM' monsters were all human once.

One big mystery on FROM is what the creatures are and where they come from. They're all dressed as 1950’s humans, which has made some fans wonder if they were human once, but then changed into these creatures decades ago. And, as one fan shared on TikTok, if that’s the case, then it explains what is happening to Fatima.

The theory about 'FROM' being a dream was disproven.