16 Church Signs That Are Both Intentionally and Accidentally Funny

Funny Church Signs That’ll Have the Pews Cackling

Usually, when you think of Church, belly-busting jokes and tight 10-minute sets probably isn't the first thing that jumps to your mind. But there must have been some folks out there who thought that using a bit of laughter could be a great way to bring members of the community into the fold. While most folks would probably think that the majority of Church signs contain gnarly doom-and-gloom messaging like the one referenced above, others contain funny messages. Whether they're intentionally humorous or not, is a different story entirely.

Straight to the point.

Hard to argue with that logic: you're not going to be able to put out flames when you're living in a place that's entirely made out of fire.

Wholesome.

This quip is a stark contrast to the whole "you're going to hell" brand of dark humor. This congregation was probably hoping it'd be enough for folks to dance right into its doors and not cha-cha around the collection plate.

Did it for the jokes only.

This zinger doesn't really have anything to do with the Bible or worship in general. Just one church's stand against already-cut cheese steeped in a cult of personality's political campaign slogan.

Out of ideas?

The Living Word Church decided to keep things simple with this Church sign. It's a brilliance that rivals the "got milk?" campaign. Or maybe these were just the only five letters they had available and the Amazon delivery took longer than expected.

Truth in comedy

If you grew up Uber religious then you might be familiar with overly self-righteous people who believe that their faith somehow makes them better than others.

Remember COVID?

Before the dust settled from COVID guidelines, before Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted in front of congress that social distancing mandates weren't rooted in science, people were struggling to adapt the "new normal." At least this Church was doing its best to follow the rulings group gathering places were slapped with by coming up with the clever "Hygenesis" phrase.

Another COVID era quip.

And in addition to Fauci admitting social distancing wasn't rooted in any scientific fact, mask wearing was also later found to be ineffective in curbing the spread of COVID. But at least you could lean on JC if you were feeling lonely after being cut off from everyone you loved and cared about.

Very punny.

A little bit of an edgy joke for a church, but it's definitely eye grabbing. Here's hoping there aren't a bunch of people shuffling around the parking lot like Walking Dead extra scratching their arms and mumbling if anyone has any "hope" they can spare.

Done on purpose?

These innuendos are so blatant it's difficult to imagine whoever put this sign together didn't somehow know what they were doing when they were putting them together. And if they did, here's to them for knowing that no publicity is bad publicity.

Just be cool.

In addition to being a clever play on words, this sign is asking folks to be chill about how they embrace their religion and present it to the rest of the world. In summary: maybe God doesn't want you to make a total a-- out of yourself?

Suck it up.

Some parts of life aren't going to be wonderful joy rides, and this sign inspires us to realize when you've got to eat the rat. Doing so with a wry smile is probably a lot better than feeling sorry for yourself, right?

Sage advice.

While maybe not everyone agrees in following organized religion as a means to embracing a fulfilling life, washing your hands and keeping them clean is something that pretty much everyone can get on board with. Unless you're a germ that's reading this.

"We Noah guy."

Even if puns make you groan, you have to admit that this is pretty clever. But did you ever wonder how bad that ark must've smelled?

Phrasing!

We see what they're trying to say here: how often do you visit Church, right? Or do you only show up during the Holiday appearances?

Greed is a sin, right?

Sometimes, Church signs like to hit people with a little bit of truth. Hoarding is gross and not very Christian-like, is it?

Very bold.