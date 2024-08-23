Home > Human Interest Gabby Giffords's Shooter Is Serving Multiple Life Sentences Loughner is currently serving seven consecutive life sentences and an addition 140 years in prison. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 23 2024, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gabbygiffords

During the Democratic National Convention, plenty of former politicians (including Barack Obama) took the stage to give speeches, many of whom advocated for Vice President Kamala Harris's bid for president. Gabby Giffords, a former representative for Arizona, was one of the women to take the stage, using her time to advocate for better gun control in America.

Article continues below advertisement

Gabby was the victim of a mass shooting in 2011 when a shooter targeting a "Congress on Your Corner" event in Tucson, Ariz., shot her and 18 others. Before the shooter was subdued, he killed Chief U.S. District Court Judge John Roll, Gabby's staff member Gabe Zimmerman, and a 9-year-old girl. Where is the shooter now?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Gabby Giffords's shooter, Jared Lee Loughner, now?

Following the mass shooting event, Gabby had to step down from her position in Congress to focus on her recovery, though just two years after the horrific incident she returned to public service as an advocate for gun control across America. The shooter, Jared Lee Loughner, was subdued on the scene and subsequently arrested.

According to The New York Times, Loughner was initially ruled incompetent to stand trial as he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia following medical evaluations. He received psychiatric treatment at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners and was ruled competent to stand trial a year later. According to CBS News, he pleaded guilty to all 19 counts he was charged with, avoiding the death penalty.