Brian Laundrie Never Liked the Fact That Gabby Petito Had a Job — There Are Texts to Prove It

Because of the oversharing that occurs online, people tend to think they know the ins and outs of a story. There is always more to it. The murder of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was splashed across screens from coast to coast. Part of this was due to the fact that it occurred while she was on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Petito was also described as the perfect victim: young, female, and white.

In Netflix's American Murder: Gabby Petito, viewers got more insight into the events leading up to the travel vlogger's murder. Much of the focus of the docuseries was around Petito's relationship with Brian Laundrie, who was responsible for her death. Using anecdotal evidence from friends and family as well as texts pulled from the couple's cell phones, we got an idea of how bad things were. Texts between Petito and Laundrie about her job at Taco Bell were quite revealing.



Brian Laundrie sent Gabby Petito controlling texts about her job at Taco Bell.

After Petito decided she wanted to build a career as a vlogger by documenting trips across the country in her van, she needed money. The hopeful influencer got a job at Taco Bell while living in Florida with Laundrie. In the docuseries, Petito's father Joe said his daughter loved working there. "She really liked the people she worked with," he said.

While in Florida, Petito befriended a girl named Rose Davis, who said in the docuseries that her new pal often worked 50 hours a week. Davis also echoed what Joe said: Petito loved her job. Unfortunately, Laundrie didn't feel the same way and said as much in multiple texts to his girlfriend. In particular, he didn't like the fact that Petito worked a lot and spent time with Davis. It was clear he would have preferred if Petito spent all of her time with him.

Laundrie texted that he was angry about Petito's job at Taco Bell because she was working with "all those lowlifes." Petito merely responded with an apology. He accused Petito of "turning into one of them," and described that as "f--king disgusting." For reasons we will never understand, Laundrie texted Petito's mother and wasn't completely honest with her.

Brian Laundrie texted Gabby Petito's mother about her daughter's job at Taco Bell.

When berating Petito didn't work, Laundrie decided to contact her mother, Nichole Schmidt. "He called me and he was like, 'Gabby's working really late every night, and she's hanging out with these people, and they're bad," shared Schmidt in the docuseries. Because she had no reason to believe Laundrie would lie to her, she assumed he was telling the truth.