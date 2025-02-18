A Documentary on Gabby Petito Has Some Wanting to Learn More About Her Family Gabby Petito had six siblings and half-siblings, and she was the oldest. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 18 2025, 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gabspetito

Thanks to a documentary on Gabby Petito that is now available on Netflix, many are revisiting the famous case, which took America by storm back in 2021. Gabby, who was traveling the country and living in a van with her boyfriend through much of that year, was ultimately murdered by her boyfriend, and her body was found in September of that year.

As many revisit the details of that grisly and tragic case, many want to know more about whether Gabby had any siblings. Here's what we know about her family.

Did Gabby Petito have any siblings?

Gabby is the daughter of Joe Petito and Nicole Schmidtt, and she has six siblings and half-siblings. Her younger brother, TJ Schmidt, is the only sibling who she shares both parents with. After Gabby's death was ruled a homicide in 2021, TJ took to Instagram to express his total shock about the loss of his sister. "I don’t even know what to say. I’m at a total loss. My heart is shattered #justiceforgabby," he wrote.

At her funeral, Joe spoke about the unusual living arrangement that her siblings had. "Gabby had four parents. They weren’t step-parents. She had four parents who genuinely loved her as if she were their own," he said during his remarks. During an appearance on Dr. Phil, Joe and Nicole explained that they have moved in together along with their spouses.

"There's not too many people that can understand," Joe said. "You feel sorry and you can emphasize, especially if you're a parent, you get it in your head but until you're there, you don't have a clue." Gabby's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, also weighed in to say that the living arrangement had helped the kids move past the horrors of what had happened to their sister, at least to some extent.

"I think it's really special for our younger children because they were able to bond with each other and distance themselves from what was going on and they were all together," Jim explained. "We could be together and talk about the things we were talking about and take the time to be with them and plan her memorial."

Nicole even added that Gabby had always wanted the whole family to live together, and now, after her death, she got her wish. While we don't know the names of every one of Gabby's siblings, it's clear that her death was a powerful event in each of their lives, as well as in the lives of her parents and step-parents.