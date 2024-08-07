Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Gabby Thomas Is Proud to Have Her Boyfriend in Her Corner Gabby ran over and took a selfie with her boyfriend immediately after winning the gold medal. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 7 2024, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Olympic athlete Gabby Thomas is now a two-time medalist after snagging the gold medal in the women's 200-meter race at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The runner already had a bronze and silver medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but her second Olympics has brought her even greater success in her athletic career. Despite being a busy and successful athlete, Gabby still has time for dating.

Cheering her on in the stands of these games, alongside her family, is Gabby's boyfriend, Spencer McManes. The athlete has openly talked about how important her support system is, especially for big events like this. “For me, being surrounded by people that are uplifting and supportive and empowering really fuels me,” she told NBC Sports. “I’ve always been surrounded by that kind of energy and that sort of support system.”

Gabby Thomas has been dating Spencer McManes since 2022.

Though Spencer was not in attendance at the Tokyo Olympics, he and his family have been staple figures in the stands for all of Gabby's events. The pair initially started dating in October 2022, based on their anniversary posts, though they haven't shared how exactly they met.

Similar to Gabby, Spencer is also from Georgia and attended an Ivy League school for college. Following his graduation from high school, Spencer attended Yale, where he was the quarterback for the football team until he graduated in 2017. He moved to Austin, Texas, where Gabby lives sometime in 2021, and in his time away from work he plays club rugby. Spencer is also the founder of a non-alcoholic kava seltzer brand called Kaviva, which is said to have "calming and euphoric effects."