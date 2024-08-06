Marlon Humphrey's Comments About Simone Biles Quickly Backfired on Social Media

One of the most touching moments of the Paris Olympics 2024 has been watching the athletes support one another. Unfortunately, not everyone agrees.

NFL player Marlon Humphrey proved on Monday he's not a fan of women supporting women. The athlete slammed Simone Biles for not being a hater during the Games.

What did Marlon Humphrey say about Simone Biles?

On Monday, Aug. 5, Simone and her Team USA teammate Jordan Chiles competed in the floor finals. Neither of them placed first, though Simone came in second, and Jordan came in third. The gold spot went to Team Brazil's Rebeca Andrade. Simone and Jordan celebrated Rebeca's win by bowing to the champ in front of the crowd. The moment in solidarity was moving for many who watched, though Marlon had other thoughts and expressed as much.

After seeing the moment, the star Baltimore Ravens cornerback shared his thoughts about it on X (formerly Twitter). He posted the photo and shared a nasty quote tweet. "This is literally disgusting," Marlon wrote. The footballer's comment didn't sit well with many of the gymnasts' fans. Many scolded Marlon for shaming the women, who are all at the top of their game, for supporting one another instead of bashing.

Several users also noted Rebeca returned to the Olympics after suffering three ACL tears. Marlon, however, seemingly didn't mind the backlash and laughed it off in another X post, stating he was "lowkey getting cooked right now," and was "getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram."

While Simone didn't curse her fellow athlete, she did address his unwarranted criticism. The four-time Olympic champ told Today she was more focused on giving her opponent her "flowers," versus the outside noise.