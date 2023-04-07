Influencer El Galvancillo's Instagram Was Allegedly Hacked — Here's What We Know

According to ZeroFox, "social media account takeovers are an increasingly common occurrence, affecting the likes of politicians, celebrities, brands, other high-profile accounts, and even the heads of social networks themselves." This is why we love a two-step verification. Sadly, even an influencer can get a social media account ripped right out from under them, putting a real dent into their livelihood.

This is allegedly what happened to the Instagram of El Galvancillo (real name: Lorenzo Ochoa) in April 2023. The 24-year-old social media influencer is known for his love of trucks and his own music, but it wasn't love that took over his Instagram. Here's what we know about the hack job done to El Galvancillo's account.

El Galvancillo's Instagram was allegedly hacked.

The details surrounding El Galvancillo's discovery that his Instagram was possibly hacked are a little suspicious. During a TikTok Live with his girlfriend, comments about El Galvancillo's Instagram stories started rolling in. Instead of shutting down the TikTok Live, his gal pal grabbed her phone to see what all the fuss was about. What the couple saw was pretty revealing, literally.

El Galvancillo's normally tame Insagram stories were filled with lewd screen shots and videos that he allegedly did not post. And while El Galvancillo isn't in any of them, his girlfriend's face told a rather annoyed story. TikTok user @_lexcybernal_ uploaded the TikTok Live to her own page, where folks had some interesting things to say.

One user said that El Galvancillo claimed he was hacked by an ex-girlfriend, who had those videos saved to her own phone. Another astute commenter pointed out the fact that some of the videos featured adult models. Most commenters were shook by what they saw, though plenty claimed to have screen recorded the incident.

El Galvancillo insists he was hacked.

While Instagram is looking into what happened, El Galvancillo's account has been disabled. His record label, Slab Records, shared a statement to their Instagram about the sassy situation. "On the night of April 5, 2023, the account of Lorenzo Galvan Ochoa, known as 'Galvancillo,' was hacked," read the statement. "Various intimate, very personal things are circulating in the account with the intention of tarnishing their image and reputation. We are working to find the whereabouts of those responsible."