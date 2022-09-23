Rockstar Games 'GTA VI' Leak May Be Connected to Hacking Group Lapsus$

GTA fans have been prowling the internet for months now, hoping to hear any news of the upcoming GTA VI. As it's been almost a decade since GTA V was released, players have high hopes for the next installment in the popular franchise, which was only confirmed to be in development by Rockstar Games this year.

On Sept. 18, more than 90 photos and videos from the work in progress were leaked online, giving players their first look at the game since it was announced.