GameStop Started a Discord Server and It's Just as Chaotic as You'd Expect it to Be

Once-dying video game retailer GameStop has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to its recent meme-ability. After the company's stock rose an absurd amount thanks to Reddit users, GameStop has become an oddly popular company — an improvement, considering it was close to shuttering all of its stores.

In response to its sudden popularity, GameStop recently started its own Discord server for gamers to connect — and it's just as chaotic and messy as you'd expect.