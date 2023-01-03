Former Three 6 Mafia Member Gangsta Boo Died Unexpectedly at 43 Years Old

"The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell," the rapper's family said in a statement, per NPR. "The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one."

Back in 2012, Gangsta Boo shared in an interview with Passion Weiss how she wanted to be remembered when she died.