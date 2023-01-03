Former Three 6 Mafia Member Gangsta Boo Died Unexpectedly at 43 Years Old
As a member of the hit rap group Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo (real name: Lola Chantrelle Mitchell) helped define the sounds of a genre for a generation. Often referred to as a pioneer of female southern rap music, she gained recognition for her work alongside the group, but later went on to establish herself as a respected solo artist, garnering collaborations with the likes of Eminem, Latto, GloRilla and Run the Jewels.
Gangsta Boo's triumphant run in music was tragically cut short when the artist died unexpectedly at just 43 years old. The rap industry is reeling over the news of her passing, but what exactly was her cause of death? Keep reading for all of the known details.
What was Gangsta Boo's cause of death?
The news of Gangsta Boo's untimely passing shocked the music world. The groundbreaking rapper was found dead on Jan. 1, 2023, in her home in Memphis, Tenn. As of the time of this writing, an official cause of death has not yet been shared.
"The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of Lola 'Gangsta Boo' Mitchell," the rapper's family said in a statement, per NPR. "The family is asking for your continued prayers and privacy as we process the loss of our loved one."
Back in 2012, Gangsta Boo shared in an interview with Passion Weiss how she wanted to be remembered when she died.
At the time, the rapper noted, "I just want to be respected. When it’s all said and done, I want to be remembered as Gangsta Boo from Three 6 Mafia. The first lady of Three 6 Mafia. The first lady of crunk music. The first lady who brought a platinum plaque back to Memphis. The first lady who brought a gold plaque back to Memphis."
Our thoughts are with Gangsta Boo's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.