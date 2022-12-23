Gucci Mane Has Confirmed That Tennessee Rapper Big Scarr Is Dead at Only 22

Rapper Gucci Mane has confirmed that Big Scarr, a 22-year-old rapper who was signed to Gucci's label, has died. Gucci confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Dec. 22, writing “This hurt — I’m a [sic] miss you @bigscarr," along with a selection of pictures of the late rapper.

Now that the news of his death has broken, many fans are curious exactly what the rapper's cause of death was.