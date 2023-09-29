Home > Viral News > Influencers Garrett Clark Is Worth Millions as a YouTuber Known for His Golf Videos What is Garrett Clark's net worth? The social media influencer, who's best known for his golf trick-shot videos, is reportedly a millionaire. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 29 2023, Published 12:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @gm__golf

In this day and age, it seems everyone is ditching the traditional 9-5 culture to try and make it as an influencer. The global influencer market is growing exponentially, with experts claiming it's currently worth $21 billion. There are many creators to thank for that unbelievable value, including YouTube personality Garrett Clark. For those unaware, he's been creating content for several years. As his star continues rising, fans are curious to know how his finances have been affected. With that said, let's take a look at his net worth.

What is Garrett Clark's net worth?

According to Golf Span, it seems that Garrett Clark has joined the millionaire club. The outlet shares that he has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, adding that he earns around $5,000 monthly from his YouTube videos.

But if we include his collaborations, endorsements, and sponsorships, Garrett's likely making between $30,000 and $45,000 per month. Pretty insane numbers, right? So, how does he earn this much money?

Garrett Clark YouTube personality Net worth: $1.5 million Garrett Clark is a YouTuber, best known for his golf trick-shot videos. Birthdate: April 8, 2000 Birthplace: Kansas City, Kan. Father: Jerry Clark Mother: Tamara Clark Siblings: Hannah Guzman (née Clark) Education: Kansas City Kansas Community College (dropped out)

Well, the Kansas City native is known for his golf trick-shot videos. Garrett launched his YouTube channel in 2009, and since then, he's been consistently growing on the platform and other social media services. At the time of writing, he has over 980,000 subscribers on YouTube and a combined 4.1 million followers across Instagram and TikTok.

In 2020, Garrett teamed up with fellow YouTube golfers Matt Scharff, Stephen Castaneda, and Micah Morris to create Good Good Golf. According to its official LinkedIn page, Good Good Golf is an "omnichannel entertainment platform designed to share the game of golf with anyone."

"The Good Good content-to-commerce model is a fusion of innovative content, top-of-the-line products, and exclusive events," the description continued, "designed to create an experience that inspires, educates, and motivates people of all age groups and skill levels to pick up a club and enjoy the game of golf." The collaborative YouTube channel — which primarily focuses on creating content surrounding trick shots, challenges, and matches — has over 1.3 million subscribers and 323,513,671 views.

Garrett has been making YouTube videos since he was 9 years old.

When he was just 9 years old, Garrett asked his parents if he could create an Instagram account to share his trick-shot videos, but they shut him down immediately. However, after he explained that those clips could get him noticed by a college recruiter, they changed their minds.

Unfortunately, things didn't work out. In 2019, Garrett told Audacy, "ESPN shared some of my trick shots, and because of that, somehow I ended up losing my NCAA eligibility for college golf. I guess it was like they were making money off my likeness."