After Taking TikTok by Storm, GAYLE's Viral Song "abcdefu" Has Made Its Way to the Grammys

GAYLE then used the momentum of "abcdefu" and its success to release "ur just horny," the lead single off of her debut EP titled "A Study of the Human Experience Volume One."

To fans' initial disappointment, GAYLE canceled her hotly anticipated tour, Avoiding College, on Sept. 19, 2022. However, things quickly spun around when the singer revealed that she had been tapped by Taylor Swift to be an opener on her upcoming Eras tour.