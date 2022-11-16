After Taking TikTok by Storm, GAYLE's Viral Song "abcdefu" Has Made Its Way to the Grammys
Now, GAYLE is gearing up for what could be her biggest accomplishment yet: a potential Grammy win. Let's unpack what we know about her life, rise to fame, and viral success.
GAYLE's viral song "abcdefu" took TikTok (and the internet at large) by storm.
It goes without saying that when TikTok gets its hands on a song nowadays, there's nowhere to go but up. That's exactly what happened to GAYLE with "abcdefu," which is the young artist's breakout hit.
According to Wikipedia, GAYLE hails from Plano, Texas, but relocated to Nashville to pursue a music career. She was discovered by songwriter and former American Idol judge Kara DioGuardi, who co-founded Arthouse music publishing, and was signed to Atlantic Records. It's not often that artists have success right out the gate, but GAYLE's major label debut track, "abcdefu," quickly defined her as an artist.
The song blew up on TikTok after it was released. To date, more than 2 million videos have been made on the platform using the song. That success didn't stay confined to the video-sharing app either, as "abcdefu" peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as top charts in Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the United Kingdom, and Germany. GAYLE's song also reached Top 10 charts in nations such as Australia, Austria, New Zealand, and Switzerland.
GAYLE then used the momentum of "abcdefu" and its success to release "ur just horny," the lead single off of her debut EP titled "A Study of the Human Experience Volume One."
To fans' initial disappointment, GAYLE canceled her hotly anticipated tour, Avoiding College, on Sept. 19, 2022. However, things quickly spun around when the singer revealed that she had been tapped by Taylor Swift to be an opener on her upcoming Eras tour.
GAYLE's biggest accomplishment yet? Being nominated for Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammys.
It's not often that an artist's first year in the industry is the definition of breakout success, but GAYLE truly seems to be hitting all the major marks. Now, she is relishing in the fact that her viral hit "abcdefu" is up for one of the biggest awards in all of music: Song of the Year at the 2023 Grammys.
That's right, GAYLE is up against heavy-hitters such as Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Adele. That's quite some company to be in at just 18 years old, and GAYLE seems to be enjoying every moment of it.
After sharing the news, GAYLE posted a video of her crying tears of joy knowing she was nominated. With the event scheduled for Feb. 5, 2023, only time will tell if GAYLE can secure a victory. Nonetheless, the honor of being nominated is certainly enough to make anyone emotional.