Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Arakawa’s Home Faces a Grim Rumor and Update

As Hollywood continues mourning actor Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, more details surrounding the couple's death have surfaced and have been speculated. Gene and Betsy died in their Sante Fe, New Mexico home surrounded by their beloved dogs in February 2025. Betsy's cause of death was ruled as being due to Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on Feb. 11, with Gene dying a week later of heart disease and complications of advanced Alzheimer's disease.

In another development surrounding Gene and Betsy's case, rumors have swirled that police found suspicious activity underneath the couple's home. Among the rumors is a viral conspiracy theory suggesting the discovery of a secret tunnel beneath his property. Here's the truth behind the ongoing fodder.

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa were accused of having a secret tunnel storing dead bodies.

Gene and Betsy's home became a discussion topic after news surfaced that the house was where they had their final moments. Since their deaths, multiple sources on TikTok and YouTube claimed the FBI was investigating the home before the couple died amid rumors of their secret tunnel. According to Snopes, the tunnel was rumored to have 701 dead bodies stored.

The outlet confirmed that the rumors of the secret tunnel couldn't have been confirmed, as no credible sources have proven as much. We also didn't find any evidence Gene and Betsy were on the FBI's radar or engaged in any criminal activity before they passed. Additionally, Gene's longtime handyman, Jesse Kesler, who was found a couple of days after they died, hasn't disclosed seeing anything else suspicious beyond their partially mummified bodies. He told The Daily Mail that his biggest takeaway from that day was that he had wished he'd done something sooner.

“I wish I’d gone in quicker," Kesler said. "I might have been able to save Gene or the dog." “To be honest, it was awful. It was one of the worst days of my life, and I’ve had some bad days. To see someone like that …" he added.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's families want to protect what happens during their real investigation.

The details surrounding Gene and Betsy's death don't need to be fabricated, as the factual updates are just as murky, if not murkier. Fox News reports that Gene Hackman’s estate, led by lawyer Kurt Sommer, is actively working to block the release of photographs and footage related to an alleged death investigation. Although the details remain limited, the estate is reportedly concerned about protecting Gene's legacy and the couple's privacy rights, claiming "the bell cannot be unrung" if photos of the couple and their home surface online.

"Undersigned counsel cannot think of respective harm that would come to the State and County offices from respecting the discretion of Mr. Hackman's and Mrs. Hackman-Arakawa's right to privacy," Sommer wrote. "During their lifetime, the Hackmans placed significant value on their privacy and took affirmative, vigilant steps to safeguard their privacy."

