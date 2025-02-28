Gene Hackman and His Wife's Bodies Exhibited Signs of Natural Mummification Betsy showed signs of "bloating in her face and mummification in both hands and feet." By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 28 2025, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

With each passing day, more details are emerging about the death of legendary actor Gene Hackman. The award-winning performer was found dead in his home, along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs, and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department told the press that they seemed to have been "dead for quite a while."

Article continues below advertisement

An affidavit obtained by multiple outlets revealed that Betsy showed signs of "bloating in her face and mummification in both hands and feet." The document also stated that Gene Hackman's body was found in a "similar and consistent" condition to his wife's. While many questions remain unanswered about the circumstances of Hackman, his wife, and their dog's deaths, here's what you need to know about mummification.

Article continues below advertisement

What does mummification mean in connection to Gene Hackman's death?

For those unaware, mummification occurs when dead tissue turns into a hard, shriveled mass, typically due to dehydration. Once an individual passes away, the body begins to naturally decompose almost immediately, but under certain conditions, such as in dry, hot environments, natural mummification can take place.

Dr. Brett Cohen, an assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, provided further insight into the process in relation to the tragic deaths of Gene, Betsy, and their dog in an interview with Yahoo! News.

Article continues below advertisement

- Gene Hackman, wife Betsy and his dog were found dead in their Santa Fe home with Betsy and the dog’s hands and feet showing signs of natural mummification.

- The mummification likely resulted from the dry, desert-like conditions in Santa Fe, which dehydrated body tissues — Agent Honeybee 🍊 (@agenthoneybee) February 28, 2025

"Many changes occur to the body after death, called postmortem changes, and some of these changes are influenced by the environment in which the body is decomposing," he explained to the outlet. "Mummification is a specific change that occurs to decomposing tissue that dries out and dehydrates."

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Andrew Meltzer, a professor of emergency medicine and chief of the Clinical Research Section at George Washington University School of Medicine, elaborated on the environmental conditions necessary for mummification. He shared that mummification usually "happens in certain environments," adding, "There is natural mummification and also precocious mummification, which is rapid mummification. That can happen in the right climate — hot, arid, dry conditions."

Dr. Cohen then went on to explain to the outlet that mummification doesn't always affect the entire body — it can sometimes affect only certain parts of the body. He disclosed, "Partial mummification is when only parts of the body have features of mummification, mostly seen in the extremities, mixed with other postmortem changes in other body parts. Complete mummification is when 100 percent of the [body's] skin is affected."

Article continues below advertisement

In Betsy's case, only her hands and feet showed signs of dehydration and mummification, while the rest of her body exhibited different postmortem changes. This pattern suggests that specific environmental conditions led to partial mummification of her extremities, while other parts of her body underwent different forms of decomposition.

The deaths of Gene, Betsy, and their dog have been ruled "suspicious."

Initially, reports indicated that the deaths of Gene Hackman, his wife, and their dog were not considered suspicious. However, the grim situation has since changed.

Article continues below advertisement

Gene Hackman's and his wife's deaths were said to have no foul play originally. Now it's "suspicious." No sign of gas leak. Pills everywhere... — 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝕏 (@normposter) February 28, 2025

According to a search warrant obtained by the Associated Press, the 95-year-old Oscar-winning actor was found in an entryway, while his 65-year-old wife was discovered in a bathroom. An open prescription bottle and scattered pills were found on a countertop near Betsy. One of the couple's dogs was also found deceased.