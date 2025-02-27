Legendary Actor Gene Hackman Leaves Behind a Legacy and His Three Children Gene Hackman is survived by his three children: Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 27 2025, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Hollywood has lost a legend with the unexpected passing of Gene Hackman. The award-winning actor, along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and their beloved dog, was found dead at their Santa Fe, N.M., home on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. While no foul play is suspected, an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of their untimely deaths.

Gene Hackman leaves behind a film legacy shaped by decades of iconic work. But beyond that, he is survived by his family, including his three children. Here's what you should know about the French Connection actor's kids.

Gene Hackman is survived by his three children.

During his marriage to Faye Maltese (1928-2017), Gene Hackman became a father to three children: Christopher Allen, Elizabeth Jean, and Leslie Anne Hackman. Gene and Faye welcomed their first child, Christopher Allen, in January 1960.

While Christopher didn't pursue an acting career like his father, he still carved out a place in the entertainment industry, working behind the scenes. According to Hollywood Life, he made his mark as a camera operator and assistant, working on films like Hoosiers, where Gene starred, and Made in USA. He also directed the 2007 documentary Chris & Don: A Love Story.

Two years after Christopher's birth, Gene and Faye welcomed their second child, Elizabeth Jean, in August 1962. Their youngest daughter, Leslie Anne, was born in October 1966. While both Elizabeth and Leslie have remained largely out of the public eye, they have been known to make rare appearances with their wildly famous father at industry events and red carpets.

Gene Hackman was absent for much of his children's upbringing due to work.

As one of the most in-demand actors of his generation, Gene Hackman was often away from home filming, which meant he missed much of his kids' upbringing. In a 1989 interview with The New York Times, Gene admitted that the jobs he took often meant being away from his family for "three or four months at a time." He even called his pursuit of fame "selfish," acknowledging that the lure of money and recognition was difficult to resist.

Gene Hackman has passed away at the age of 95.

Gene was one of the greatest actors of his, or anyone's generation. He was a powerhouse, as adept at comedy as he was drama. Today is a very sad day, we've lost a legend. Gene was a giant of cinema.

R.I.P Gene Hackman pic.twitter.com/iL19ky4not — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) February 27, 2025

"You spend so many years wanting desperately to be recognized as having the talent and then when you're starting to be offered these parts, it's very tough to turn anything down," he confessed. "Even though I had a family, I took jobs that would separate us for three or four months at a time. The temptations in that, the money and recognition, it was too much for the poor boy in me. I wasn't able to handle that."