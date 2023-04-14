Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Gene Simmons Reassures Fans After His Recent Health Scare on Tour How is legendary KISS band member Gene Simmons's health doing today? Is there anything that fans need to be concerned about? Let's take a look. By Chris Barilla Apr. 14 2023, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

As a member of KISS, Gene Simmons has attained legendary status in the world of rock and roll music. The group rose to prominence in the 1970s thanks to their infectious hit songs as well as their unique outfits and stage presence. Through 30 gold albums, 14 platinum albums, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it's clear that KISS (and Gene) are going to remain an important part of music history.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, when something goes wrong in the life of one of rock's most famous living stars, fans tend to get concerned. With that being said, what do we know about Gene Simmons's health nowadays? Keep reading to find out what happened on April 12, 2023, during a KISS concert in Brazil.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

How is Gene Simmons's health today?

As of this writing, it seems as though Gene is in good health with no glaring medical conditions that fans need to be immediately concerned about. The 73-year-old rocker had to undergo kidney stone removal in November 2022, per a tweet from his wife. It appears as though this is an issue that Gene has faced more than once, as evidenced by her stating that the procedure was happening "again."

Gene Simmons's health was called into question when he performed in Brazil in April 2023.

The most concerning moment that fans have had in regards to Gene's health came when the star fell ill on April 12, 2023, during a concert in Manaus, Brazil. KISS just started the End of the Road tour in South America. Apparently, Gene had to step off stage for a few minutes while he composed himself. After the event, he shared what happened on Twitter.