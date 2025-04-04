ASU Student Gennia Grimes Dies at 21 Years Old — Here's What Happened to Her Gennia Grimes was studying criminal justice at Alabama State University. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 4 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @the.mighty.marching.hornets / @the.asuhoneybeez

A junior in college, Gennia Grimes was on the path to earning her degree in criminal justice from Alabama State University when her bright future was tragically cut short. As a student with big dreams and a promising future ahead of her, her untimely fate has left her family, friends, and the entire ASU community devastated.

That said, what happened to ASU student Gennia Grimes? Here's everything we know so far about this heartbreaking situation.

What happened to ASU student Gennia Grimes?

On March 27, 2025, Alabama State University student Gennia Grimes was killed in a shooting incident. The university confirmed her death in a statement released on Saturday, March 29. She was only 21 years old.

"Alabama State University mourns the loss of Gennia Grimes, a Junior Criminal Justice major," the university said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). "We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who were touched by her kindness and spirit. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time."

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Gennia Grimes' family was informed by Montgomery County investigators that she was in a car with a friend on Interstate 85 when a gun went off, leading to the tragic incident. As of now, investigators are currently handling the case as a death investigation and are working to uncover the full circumstances surrounding her unexpected death.

In an emotional interview with the station, Gennia's mother expressed her grief and disbelief, stating, “My daughter did not deserve to die." "My daughter was a superstar and everyone who knew her knew that," she added. "She knew she was a superstar, so she was going to become famous. She knew that."

Speaking of being a superstar, Gennia was also a talented member of Alabama State University's Honey Beez dance team. Known by her stage names "Strawberry" and "Purple Doll," she had a passion for dance that captivated many. In fact, one of Gennia's dance videos went viral while she was still attending Mays High School in Georgia.

Gennia Grimes' cause of death is likely a gunshot wound.

Although the official cause of death has not yet been publicly confirmed, it is widely believed that Gennia Grimes likely died from the gunshot wound she sustained during the incident. However, her mentor and ASU ambassador, Amber A. Harris, spoke with Fox 5 and shared that authorities initially suggested Gennia might have died by suicide. Additionally, there has been speculation that Gennia was in the car with the father of her 9-month-old son at the time of the incident.

These theories have not been confirmed, and as of now, the investigation remains ongoing. We will continue to follow this unfortunate situation closely and provide updates as more information becomes available.